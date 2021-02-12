Russian Gamaleya Institute Can Quickly Develop Vaccines Against Different COVID-19 Strains

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya research institute has developed a technology to quickly develop vaccines against different strains of COVID-19, the director of the institute said on Friday.

"Our institute ...

has developed a technology that enables very quick and efficient creation of vaccines that include antigens not to just one strain of the coronavirus ... but to two, three, four or five variants," Alexander Gintsburg said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.