Russian Gamaleya Institute Plans To Start Producing COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of Summer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology plans to start the production of a vaccine against the new coronavirus by the end of summer, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

"We have deadlines proceeding from the fact that everything is being done under the conditions of the pandemic and so that by the end of summer we could start the production. Unfortunately, the production will not immediately allow to immunize a big number of the population of our country, but unprecedented efforts and actions are currently being taken by the health authorities to organize the mass production when the vaccine is registered," Gintsburg said.

More Stories From World

