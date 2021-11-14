UrduPoint.com

Russian Gamaleya Research Center Recommends Sputnik Light Revaccination Every Half A Year

Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Revaccination against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik Light vaccine needs to be carried out once every six months, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, told Sputnik.

"The methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health on vaccination say that in case of a difficult epidemiological situation, it is necessary to get revaccinated every six months. I fully support this, from my point of view, in a situation where a new strain (Delta) appears, it is really necessary to get revaccinated with Sputnik Light once every six months.

If some other strain emerges, then we'll see if there are any new properties of that strain," Gintsburg explained.

At the end of last month, the Russian Ministry of Health said that the Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines against the flu can be administered simultaneously, although mixing vaccines in one syringe is not allowed.

In mid-October the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said that the effectiveness of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant of COVID-19 reached 70 percent (when administered alone).

