Russian, Gambian Diplomats Discuss Russia-Africa Summit in Phone Talks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the top diplomat of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, spoke over the phone on Thursday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit.

discussed preparations for the economic forum and the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October of this year," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The officials also discussed outlooks for furthering the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries, including their continuing political dialogue.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place from October 23-24. Some 40 heads of state are expected to attend the events.