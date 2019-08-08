UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Gambian Diplomats Discuss Russia-Africa Summit In Phone Talks - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russian, Gambian Diplomats Discuss Russia-Africa Summit in Phone Talks - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the top diplomat of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, spoke over the phone on Thursday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the top diplomat of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, spoke over the phone on Thursday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit.

"They ...

discussed preparations for the economic forum and the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October of this year," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The officials also discussed outlooks for furthering the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries, including their continuing political dialogue.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place from October 23-24. Some 40 heads of state are expected to attend the events.

Related Topics

Business Russia Sochi Gambia October From Top

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu a ..

4 minutes ago

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

17 minutes ago

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khad ..

1 minute ago

Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save ..

1 minute ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) v ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Lebanese President Warns EU Loans May Be Used a ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.