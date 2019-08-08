UrduPoint.com
Russian, Gambian Diplomats Discuss Russia-Africa Summit In Phone Talks - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the top diplomat of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, spoke over the phone on Thursday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the top diplomat of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, spoke over the phone on Thursday in the run-up to the Russia-Africa Summit.

"They ... discussed preparations for the economic forum and the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October of this year," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The officials also discussed outlooks for furthering the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries, including their continuing political dialogue.

Later in the day, Bogdanov also met with Tunisian Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Ali Chihi to discuss bilateral relations.

"During the talks, [the two diplomats] exchanged opinions on the current political situation in Tunisia and in Northern Africa, as well as on the future development of Russia-Tunisia relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the two diplomats also discussed questions pertaining to the preparation for the Russia-Africa Summit in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place from October 23-24. Some 40 heads of state are expected to attend the events.

