UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Game Developer Deported From US For Purchasing Defense Documents Arrives In Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:57 PM

Russian Game Developer Deported From US for Purchasing Defense Documents Arrives in Moscow

Russian game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who has recently been found guilty of purchasing documentation on a US military aircraft by a US court and deported to Russia, arrived on Thursday in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who has recently been found guilty of purchasing documentation on a US military aircraft by a US court and deported to Russia, arrived on Thursday in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, Tishchenko was given one year of jail time and ordered to be immediately deported to Russia, since the court took into account the time that the Russian national had already served since his detention.

According to the prosecution, the game developer tried to purchase old documentation on US fighter jets at an auction on eBay in order to create a realistic simulator, but failed to do so because foreigners were not allowed to participate in the bidding.

A US citizen then offered to help Tishchenko with buying the documents and sending them to Russia, although it was illegal under US law.

The case against Tishchenko was launched back in 2016, but the man was not detained until summer of 2018 in Georgia and then extradited to the United States. The game developer plead guilty to two out of five charges.

The Russian embassy in the United States called the charges against the Russian national unsubstantiated.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Man Georgia United States 2016 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Three killed, several injured in Hyderabad train c ..

3 minutes ago

Potential US Military Action Against Iran to Be Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Yandex Successfully Competing With Google in Russi ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Court Sentences 17 People to Life Imprison ..

4 minutes ago

Lok Baithak discusses Folklore of Saraike at Lok V ..

14 minutes ago

AJK chalks out Flood Management Program

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.