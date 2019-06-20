Russian Game Developer Deported From US for Purchasing Defense Documents Arrives in Moscow

Russian game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who has recently been found guilty of purchasing documentation on a US military aircraft by a US court and deported to Russia, arrived on Thursday in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian game developer Oleg Tishchenko, who has recently been found guilty of purchasing documentation on a US military aircraft by a US court and deported to Russia , arrived on Thursday in Moscow , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, Tishchenko was given one year of jail time and ordered to be immediately deported to Russia, since the court took into account the time that the Russian national had already served since his detention.

According to the prosecution, the game developer tried to purchase old documentation on US fighter jets at an auction on eBay in order to create a realistic simulator, but failed to do so because foreigners were not allowed to participate in the bidding.

A US citizen then offered to help Tishchenko with buying the documents and sending them to Russia, although it was illegal under US law.

The case against Tishchenko was launched back in 2016, but the man was not detained until summer of 2018 in Georgia and then extradited to the United States. The game developer plead guilty to two out of five charges.

The Russian embassy in the United States called the charges against the Russian national unsubstantiated.