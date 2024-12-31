Russian Gas Flows To Europe Via Ukraine Drop To Zero On Jan 1: Kyiv
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Russian gas is not scheduled to flow via Ukraine to Europe on January 1, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed Tuesday, as a key transit deal between Moscow and Kyiv nears its end
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Russian gas is not scheduled to flow via Ukraine to Europe on January 1, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed Tuesday, as a key transit deal between Moscow and Kyiv nears its end.
Ukraine has been allowing Russia to pipe gas to Europe via its territory under a five-year deal signed in 2019, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out extending it amid Russia's invasion.
It will expire early on Wednesday.
Data from Ukrainian operator OGTSU showed deliveries via the only entry point for Russian gas into Ukraine dropping to zero as of January 1, 2025.
Meanwhile, European natural gas prices climbed above 50 Euros ($51.78) per megawatt hour for the first time in over a year on Tuesday as buyers in Eastern Europe braced for the halt in supplies.
Russian gas accounted for less than 10 percent of the European Union's gas imports in 2023.
But some EU members still depend largely on Russian gas for geographical and political reasons.
EU and NATO members Hungary and Slovakia have maintained close ties with the Kremlin despite the invasion.
The halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine will see countries dip deeper into their reserves and seek to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Colder weather, plus overcast skies and weak winds that have stymied production of renewable energy have seen countries dip further into their natural gas reserves than last year.
EU nations on average have their gas storage facilities 73 percent full, considerably below the 86 percent at the same point last year, according to the Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI) platform.
A colder-than-anticipated winter or further delays in LNG projects "could see prices tighten further throughout the coming months", getting closer to 60 euro per megawatt hour, according to Capital.com analyst Daniela Sabin Hathorn.
Recent Stories
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
Lahore experienced cold wave under partly cloudy skies
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer
'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful
Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister
More Stories From World
-
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv2 minutes ago
-
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election4 minutes ago
-
'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's sports goods exports to China register increase in 20243 hours ago
-
New year celebrations start in New Zealand with amazing fireworks4 hours ago
-
Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power4 hours ago
-
China to work with all countries to promote friendship, cooperation: Xi4 hours ago
-
Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom4 hours ago
-
International Humanitarian Law Standing Committee holds 39th meeting in Riyadh4 hours ago
-
China-Africa relations continue to yield fruitful results in 2024: spokesperson5 hours ago
-
Four dead, two injured in train car fire in Sofia5 hours ago