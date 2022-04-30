Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Runs in Regular Mode - Gazprom

Russia's Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit through Ukraine in the regular mode and following consumers' demands in the amount of 71.7 million cubic meters per day as of Saturday, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia's Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit through Ukraine in the regular mode and following consumers' demands in the amount of 71.7 million cubic meters per day as of Saturday, the company said.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular mode, in accordance with the applications of European consumers � 71.7 million cubic meters as of April 30," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom's contractual obligations for gas transit to Ukraine for the current year amount to 40 billion cubic meters, or about 109.

6 million cubic meters per day. Since the end of February, the Ukrainian transit of Russian gas, fueled by political risks and cold weather, has been at a level close to this volume, declining slightly only for a couple of days in mid-March.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependence on Russian energy.