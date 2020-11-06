Russian Gazprom Almost Triples Investment in Compressor Station for Nord Stream 2 in 2020

Russian gas giant Gazprom has halved its current year investments in the construction of the second section of the Power of Siberia pipeline, while almost tripling its investments in the Gryazovets-Slavyanskaya compressor station, which is designed, among other things, to supply gas to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to the company's documents published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom has halved its current year investments in the construction of the second section of the Power of Siberia pipeline, while almost tripling its investments in the Gryazovets-Slavyanskaya compressor station, which is designed, among other things, to supply gas to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to the company's documents published on Friday.

This year's investment in the operational section of the Power of Siberia pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia to the city of Blagoveshchensk bordering China has been reduced from 78.5 billion rubles ($1 billion) to 31.2 billion rubles. In addition, Gazprom's investment in the construction of the second section from the Irkutsk region to the Chayandinskoye field has been cut from 47.7 billion rubles to 23.5 billion, while general investment in the section dropped by 27 billion rubles to 252.8 billion.

The company also decreased investment in the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline to 23.

8 billion rubles from 28.3 billion, as well as repair of the gas transmission system to 17.9 billion rubles from 27.2 billion.

At the same time, Gazprom almost tripled its investment in the development of gas transmission capacities of the unified gas supply system in the North-Western region, in particular, in the Gryazovets-Slavyanskaya compressor station. In 2020, investments increased to 80.6 billion rubles from 30.1 billion, and their total amount increased by 55.4 billion rubles to 355.8 billion.

In late October, Gazprom approved a new investment program and budget for the current year, according to which, investments were reduced by 16.5 percent to 922.5 billion rubles. According to the company, the adjustment is associated with a change in the external market situation, in particular, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.