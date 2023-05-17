The Russian GDP decreased by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year, according to the preliminary estimate published Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Russian GDP decreased by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year, according to the preliminary estimate published Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Wednesday.

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2023 relative to the corresponding period of 2022, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 98.1%," Rosstat said in its estimate.