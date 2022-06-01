UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y In April, Still Up 1.7% Y/Y In 4M 2022 - Economy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/Y in 4M 2022 - Economy Ministry

Russia's GDP fell by 3% year-on-year in April after growing by 1.3% in March, the first four months saw an increase of 1.7%, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russia's GDP fell by 3% year-on-year in April after growing by 1.3% in March, the first four months saw an increase of 1.7%, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Against the backdrop of unprecedented sanctions pressure, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP decreased by 3.

0% year-on-year after growing by 1.3% year-on-year in March. The main factors behind the decline in GDP in April were transport and logistics restrictions, as well as a reduction in domestic demand," the ministry said.

In January-April of this year, economic growth is estimated at 1.7% year-on-year. According to Rosstat's preliminary estimate, growth in the first quarter was 3.5%.

Related Topics

Russia March April

Recent Stories

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

1 minute ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of you ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of youth

1 minute ago
 Hajj training sessions for intending pilgrims cont ..

Hajj training sessions for intending pilgrims continue: Aftab Durrani

1 minute ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on finance minister; matter ..

Saudi ambassador calls on finance minister; matters of economic cooperation disc ..

8 minutes ago
 Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shootin ..

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.