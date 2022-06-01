Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/Y in 4M 2022 - Economy Ministry

Russia's GDP fell by 3% year-on-year in April after growing by 1.3% in March, the first four months saw an increase of 1.7%, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russia's GDP fell by 3% year-on-year in April after growing by 1.3% in March, the first four months saw an increase of 1.7%, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Against the backdrop of unprecedented sanctions pressure, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP decreased by 3.

0% year-on-year after growing by 1.3% year-on-year in March. The main factors behind the decline in GDP in April were transport and logistics restrictions, as well as a reduction in domestic demand," the ministry said.

In January-April of this year, economic growth is estimated at 1.7% year-on-year. According to Rosstat's preliminary estimate, growth in the first quarter was 3.5%.