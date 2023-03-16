UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP Expected To Grow In Q2 Of 2023 - Putin

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russian GDP Expected to Grow in Q2 of 2023 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia is expected to see GDP growing in the second quarter of this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We see how positive trends in the Russian economy are gaining momentum, and we also expect a significant increase in GDP in the second quarter of this year compared to the last year," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

A decline in the Russian economy in the summer of 2022 was connected to sanctions against Moscow, the president said, noting that the Russian economy has been growing since July 2022.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin July Congress

Recent Stories

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to s ..

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to support reconstruction of Pales ..

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.