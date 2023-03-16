Russian GDP Expected to Grow in Q2 of 2023 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia is expected to see GDP growing in the second quarter of this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We see how positive trends in the Russian economy are gaining momentum, and we also expect a significant increase in GDP in the second quarter of this year compared to the last year," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

A decline in the Russian economy in the summer of 2022 was connected to sanctions against Moscow, the president said, noting that the Russian economy has been growing since July 2022.