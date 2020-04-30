MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian GDP annualized growth slowed to 0.9 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February, according to the economic development ministry's estimates.

"GDP growth in March 2020 is estimated at 0.9 percent year-on-year (in February - 2.8 percent year-on-year or 1.7-1.9 percent year-on-year, excluding the Calendar factor)," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, the ministry estimated Russia's GDP growth in the first quarter at 1.8 percent.

"The main constraining effect on the growth of the Russian economy in March was exerted by the deterioration of the external economic situation amid falling commodity prices and the introduction of quarantine restrictions in the countries that are Russia's trading partners," the ministry said.