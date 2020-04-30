UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian GDP Growth Slowed To 0.9% In March From 2.8% In February - Ministry's Estimate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian GDP Growth Slowed to 0.9% in March From 2.8% in February - Ministry's Estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian GDP annualized growth slowed to 0.9 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February, according to the economic development ministry's estimates.

"GDP growth in March 2020 is estimated at 0.9 percent year-on-year (in February - 2.8 percent year-on-year or 1.7-1.9 percent year-on-year, excluding the Calendar factor)," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, the ministry estimated Russia's GDP growth in the first quarter at 1.8 percent.

"The main constraining effect on the growth of the Russian economy in March was exerted by the deterioration of the external economic situation amid falling commodity prices and the introduction of quarantine restrictions in the countries that are Russia's trading partners," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia February March 2020 From

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

1 hour ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Wi ..

14 minutes ago

Real COVID-19 Figures in Italy Possibly 20 Times H ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan to be one of countries getting out of dea ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.