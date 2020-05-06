UrduPoint.com
Russian GDP Reduction In 2020 To Total 5 Percent In Line With Basic Scenario - Siluanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:29 AM

The Russian Finance Ministry included a 5 percent reduction of Russia's GDP in 2020 in the basic scenario, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry included a 5 percent reduction of Russia's GDP in 2020 in the basic scenario, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"There are several scenarios, all of them are not very optimistic.

For the basic scenario, we took the scenario of GDP reduction by 5 percent this year, which corresponds to the Central Bank estimates," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily when asked what were the Finance Ministry's scenarios of the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the economy.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) expects the recession of the Russian economy in 2020 to be 4-6 percent. At the same time, the main decline in GDP will be in the second quarter of this year - it may reach 8 percent, CBR head Elvira Nabiullina said last week.

