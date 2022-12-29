Russian GDP to Drop by 2.7% in 2022, Downward Trend to Continue in 2023 - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry expects a 2.7%-drop on Russia's GDP this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, adding that the downward trend will continue in 2023.

"Although the GDP is declining, these are not some double-digit numbers.

The latest data says that the GDP will decline by about 2.7% for the current year," Siluanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that "it is also possible that the decline will continue ... next year," as per the ministry's forecast.