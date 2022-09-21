Russian GDP to Fall by 0.8% Next Year - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The lower point of Russia's economic decline will be passed in Q4 of this year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday, adding that the GDP will fall by 0.8% next year.

"It is expected that the lowest point of the economic decline will be passed in the fourth quarter of this year. At the end of 2022, we expect GDP to contract by 2.9%," Reshetnikov told lawmakers, adding that he expects the GDP to fall by 0.8% in 2023.