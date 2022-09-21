UrduPoint.com

Russian GDP To Fall By 0.8% Next Year - Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russian GDP to Fall by 0.8% Next Year - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The lower point of Russia's economic decline will be passed in Q4 of this year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday, adding that the GDP will fall by 0.8% next year.

"It is expected that the lowest point of the economic decline will be passed in the fourth quarter of this year. At the end of 2022, we expect GDP to contract by 2.9%," Reshetnikov told lawmakers, adding that he expects the GDP to fall by 0.8% in 2023.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

1 hour ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.