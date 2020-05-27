Russian General Criticizes US for Accusing Russian Pilots of Unsafe Interception

Russian Major General Mikhail Makaruk on Wednesday criticized the US for accusing Russia of the unsafe interception of a spy plane over the Mediterranean

Earlier in the day, the United States Navy's 6th Fleet said that two Russian SU-35 jets had performed an unsafe interception of a Poseidon P-8A reconnaissance aircraft, calling the Russian pilots' actions unprofessional.

"While performing their missions, our fighter interceptors always prioritize the issues of safety, preservation of pilots' lives as well as equipment, and also preventing harm to those on the ground while they are in the air.

The Americans are being cunning, the Russian pilots assured their [US pilots'] safety, [and] showed their mastery by letting know that you cannot just blatantly barge in the Mediterranean," Makaruk said.

The United States routinely accuses Russian pilots of unsafe interactions. According to the US, this is the third of such incidents in two months.