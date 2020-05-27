UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian General Criticizes US For Accusing Russian Pilots Of Unsafe Interception

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:47 PM

Russian General Criticizes US for Accusing Russian Pilots of Unsafe Interception

Russian Major General Mikhail Makaruk on Wednesday criticized the US for accusing Russia of the unsafe interception of a spy plane over the Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian Major General Mikhail Makaruk on Wednesday criticized the US for accusing Russia of the unsafe interception of a spy plane over the Mediterranean.

Earlier in the day, the United States Navy's 6th Fleet said that two Russian SU-35 jets had performed an unsafe interception of a Poseidon P-8A reconnaissance aircraft, calling the Russian pilots' actions unprofessional.

"While performing their missions, our fighter interceptors always prioritize the issues of safety, preservation of pilots' lives as well as equipment, and also preventing harm to those on the ground while they are in the air.

The Americans are being cunning, the Russian pilots assured their [US pilots'] safety, [and] showed their mastery by letting know that you cannot just blatantly barge in the Mediterranean," Makaruk said.

The United States routinely accuses Russian pilots of unsafe interactions. According to the US, this is the third of such incidents in two months.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending rules relati ..

5 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Against IS to Hold Virtual Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia Ready to Host Russian Specialists in US-Bu ..

2 minutes ago

Belgium, France Arrest 26 Migrant Smugglers Over E ..

2 minutes ago

Tedros Announces Official Launch of WHO Foundation

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed: 50% of government employees t ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.