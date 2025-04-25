Russian General Killed By Car Bomb Near Moscow
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Balashikha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday killing a senior Russian general, investigators said, in an attack that resembled previous killings claimed by Ukraine.
Authorities named the victim as General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, which is in charge of army operations.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder probe after a Volkswagen Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.
"Our military figure was killed as a result of a terrorist attack," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Recent Stories
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies39 seconds ago
-
Russian general killed by car bomb near Moscow6 minutes ago
-
Clasico Copa final offers Mbappe, Real Madrid redemption26 minutes ago
-
Six Thai police officers killed in plane crash during drill46 minutes ago
-
Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs: US media56 minutes ago
-
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity1 hour ago
-
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF1 hour ago
-
Scientists from Pakistan, other countries granted access to China's Chang'e-5 lunar samples for rese ..2 hours ago
-
Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining3 hours ago
-
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 233 hours ago
-
Tradition stokes pollution at Myanmar 'slash and burn' festival3 hours ago