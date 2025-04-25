Russian general killed by car bomb near Moscow

Balashikha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday killing a senior Russian general, investigators said, in an attack that resembled previous killings claimed by Ukraine.

Authorities named the victim as General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, which is in charge of army operations.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder probe after a Volkswagen Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

"Our military figure was killed as a result of a terrorist attack," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.