UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian General Killed By 'explosive Device' In Syria: Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:01 PM

Russian general killed by 'explosive device' in Syria: agencies

A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the device went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ezzor.

Related Topics

Syria Russia From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

20 minutes ago

UAE the most responsive to international humanitar ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

35 minutes ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei highlights importance of UAE’ ..

50 minutes ago

Two more pilots approach Lahore High Court

3 minutes ago

Extending New START Treaty to Increase Internation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.