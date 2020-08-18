Russian general killed by 'explosive device' in Syria: agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device went off near a Russian convoy in eastern Syria on Tuesday, news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the device went off while the convoy was returning from a humanitarian operation near the city of Deir Ezzor.