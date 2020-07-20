Russian General Prosecution Bans Seven US, UK NGOs Over Security Concerns

The Office of Russia's Prosecutor General banned on Monday six US non-governmental organizations (NGO) and one UK NGO, saying that their activities jeopardize Russia's security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Office of Russia's Prosecutor General banned on Monday six US non-governmental organizations (NGO) and one UK NGO, saying that their activities jeopardize Russia's security.

According to the press release, US' World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong Inc., Coalition to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong in China, Global Mission to Rescure Persecuted Falun Gong Practitioners Inc.

, Friends of Falun Gong Inc, Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, and Dragon Springs Buddhist Inc. were added to the list of unwanted organizations, along with the United Kingdom's The European Falun Dafa Association.

"It has been established that the activities of these organizations jeopardize the Russian Federation's security," the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General said.

The Russian Ministry of Justice will later add the NGOs to its official list of banned organizations.