Russian General Prosecutor Says Crime Solving Rate Falling, 1Mln Cases Remain Unsolved

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Nearly a million crimes remained unsolved in 2020 in Russia in what appears to reflect a general trend of falling crime clearance rates, Russia's general prosecutor said on Friday.

"Prosecutors have a mission to use the maximum of available powers for improving the crime solving rate. Unfortunately, I have to say that the last year's general rate decreased to 52% (in 2019 - 54%).

963,000 crimes remain unsolved," Igor Krasnov said during his speech at the Federation Council.

According to the official, prosecutors opened 165,000 criminal cases into failure to timely register an offense. The number of cases solved with missed deadlines has also increased.

Krasnov also said that last year, prosecutors rescinded around 23,000 decisions to complete criminal cases and every third decision to suspend an investigation.   

More Stories From World

