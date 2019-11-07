Russian General Says Macron Right in Seeing Ties With Russia as Key to European Security

European security is fully dependent on relations with Russia as NATO became obsolete long ago, the head of the non-governmental organization Officers of Russia and Hero of Russia, Maj. Gen. Sergei Lipovoy, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's calls for better cooperation with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) European security is fully dependent on relations with Russia as NATO became obsolete long ago, the head of the non-governmental organization Officers of Russia and Hero of Russia , Maj. Gen. Sergei Lipovoy, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's calls for better cooperation with Moscow

In an interview with The Economist earlier in the day, Macron said that it was inconceivable that Russia was still perceived as NATO's enemy. He reiterated that Europe should revise its relations with Russia, "without being the slightest bit naive," if "we want to build peace" on the continent. According to the French leader, the United States is "really tough" with Moscow due to "their administrative, political and historic superego." He also opined that Europe will "have to take stock of NATO," which he says is experiencing "brain death" since the US is no longer leading the alliance.

"It is long overdue for Europe to regain its political and military independence and form an independent army, as well as its own security system. NATO, in the form it has been existing for the past 30 years, has become obsolete," Lipovoy said.

According to Lipovoy, Turkey is openly choosing to go on a collision course with the US by purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems, France is calling for the resumption of dialogue with Moscow, and opposition to the presence of US military bases is growing among the German public. Only the Baltic nations, Romania, Poland and Ukraine seek greater American military presence.

"But the European continent's security depends solely on normal and predictable relations between Russia and Europe. And in this regard, the statement by the French president indicates that he is guided by the national interests of France and the entire continent," the general added.

The leaderships of some Eastern European countries and Baltic nations, he went on, are in contrast guided by the interests of the US defense industry, since NATO is almost completely dependent on the US in terms of aviation, air defense systems, precision-guided munitions and other types of weaponry.

In other words, Europe's defense industry, if it becomes entirely subservient to the United States, could simply cease to exist, according to Lipovoy.