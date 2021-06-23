Russian General Staff Chief Believes Situation Around New START Deal Stabilized

The situation around the New START agreement stabilized after Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it by five year until 2026, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The situation around the New START agreement stabilized after Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it by five year until 2026, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Wednesday.

.. is the only remaining international agreement on maintaining strategic stability. The situation around the agreement stabilized in general after its extension for another five year," Gerasimov said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.