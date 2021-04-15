Russian General Staff Chief Gerasimov, Armenian Counterpart Hold Talks in Moscow

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and his Armenian counterpart, Artak Davtyan, held talks in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and his Armenian counterpart, Artak Davtyan, held talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

"I am glad to welcome you to Moscow. Armenia is Russia's key ally and partner in the Transcaucasia," Gerasimov said at the beginning of the talks.

He noted that the countries were strengthening interaction both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international structures, primarily the CSTO.

High level of bilateral relations is proven by "operation of the 102nd Russian military base on the territory of Armenia," the Russian military commander said.

"We continue to train qualified personnel in the universities of the Russian Defense Ministry," Gerasimov said.

He also added that during the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia, assistance was provided in diagnosing servicemen of the Armenian armed forces.

In total, more than 22,000 tests have been carried out.

"Representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry annually take part in large-scale events of the Russian Defense Ministry, and delegations are always represented at a high level," Gerasimov said.

He recalled that the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, the International Army Games and the Army-2021 international military-technical forum were scheduled this year.

"We are waiting for delegations and teams of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia at these events, as well as a unit at the strategic command-staff exercise West-2021," Gerasimov said.