Russian General Staff Chief, Top Swiss Army Commander Meet In Bern - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russian General Staff Chief, Top Swiss Army Commander Meet in Bern - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Russian General Staff chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, held talks with Switzerland's corps commander Thomas Sussli in Bern on Wednesday to discuss European security and military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Europe, arms control issues as well as the state and prospects of cooperation between the military of Russia and Switzerland," the ministry said in a statement.

Gerasimov also thanked the top Swiss military commander for his hospitality and efforts to organize a meeting between the Russian and US military chiefs.

Earlier in the day, Gerasimov met with his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, in Bern. They discussed the situation in Syria and measures to enhance military-to-military deconfliction in the Arab republic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

