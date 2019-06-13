UrduPoint.com
Russian General Staff Chief Underlines Importance Of Military Cooperation With China

Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Russian and Chinese servicemen will develop bilateral cooperation in the spirit of a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday at a meeting with the commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force of China, Col. Gen. Han Weiguo, in Moscow

"I am confident that our meeting will further strengthen the trusting relationship between the armed forces of Russia and China in the spirit of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Gerasimov said.

He stressed that the defense ministries of Russia and China regularly held joint operational and combat training, conducted negotiations of the general staffs, cooperated at the level of different types of troops, and continued cooperation between military educational institutions.

"Thanks to the efforts of the leaders of Russia and China, today our relations are reaching an unprecedentedly high level, becoming an important factor of stability and international security," Gerasimov said.

He recalled that last year, the leaders of Russia and China had met four times, and already twice this year.

"We pay special attention to the implementation of the agreements on the development of military cooperation reached at the highest level," Gerasimov said.

He also noted that the Russian side was satisfied with military cooperation with China in a multilateral format within the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus.

Han, in turn, said that the PLA Ground Force was ready to develop cooperation with Russian colleagues.

Officers from China visited earlier in the day the Russian Armed Forces' Combined Arms academy, where they familiarized themselves with the training process of various types of troops. The delegation will also visit the headquarters of the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the Western Military District in Naro-Fominsk to see its infrastructure and training process.

