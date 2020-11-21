Russian General Staff Established Contact With Azerbaijani, Armenian Military - Shoigu

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has established direct contacts with the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has established direct contacts with the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The General Staff has organized and established direct communication channels with the military departments of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Shoigu said at a meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and Turkey are completing the agreement on the location of the joint monitoring center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the tasks it performs, Shoigu said.