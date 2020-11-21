UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian General Staff Established Contact With Azerbaijani, Armenian Military - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:26 AM

Russian General Staff Established Contact With Azerbaijani, Armenian Military - Shoigu

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has established direct contacts with the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has established direct contacts with the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The General Staff has organized and established direct communication channels with the military departments of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Shoigu said at a meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and Turkey are completing the agreement on the location of the joint monitoring center to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the tasks it performs, Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Agreement

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

57 seconds ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

59 seconds ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

1 minute ago

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

23 minutes ago

MoU inked for renovation of 'Rani Bagh'

1 minute ago

Lavrov Notes Attempts to Change Nature of Peacekee ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.