Russian General Staff Says NATO Boosts Missile Defense Infrastructure In Poland

1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:26 PM

NATO is strengthening missile defense infrastructure in Poland, in addition to the US missile system deployed in Romania, and Russia remains concerned over the possible deployment of US Tomahawk missiles there, the chief of the country's Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) NATO is strengthening missile defense infrastructure in Poland, in addition to the US missile system deployed in Romania, and Russia remains concerned over the possible deployment of US Tomahawk missiles there, the chief of the country's Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Monday.

"The increasing of the missile defense infrastructure in Poland continues, in addition to the US object deployed in Romania. All the concerns related to the possible placement of Tomahawk cruise missiles there remain in force," Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

More Stories From World

