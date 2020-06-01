UrduPoint.com
Russian General Staff Slams NATO For Planning Drills In Baltics Just Before May 9

Mon 01st June 2020

Russian General Staff Slams NATO for Planning Drills in Baltics Just Before May 9

NATO planned conducting military drills in the Baltics and the Caucasus on May 9 eve, and only the coronavirus quarantine prevented this, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) NATO planned conducting military drills in the Baltics and the Caucasus on May 9 eve, and only the coronavirus quarantine prevented this, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said on Monday.

"It is necessary to note that these drills are clearly of an anti-Russian nature. For example, amphibious operations in the Baltics and the Caucausus were expected to be held on the eve of May 9. This did not happen only due to the quarantine measures.

Almost all the combat training operations were conducted at training grounds, located in immediate proximity to our borders. Objects located on the territory of the Russian Federation are seen as possible targets," Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, NATO held military drills in the Barents Sea just before May 9, during which Russian ballistic missiles interception was practiced, Rudskoy added, qualifying these exercises as a provocation.

