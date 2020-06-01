Russian General Staff Slams US Aggressive Military Surveillance in Mediterranean Area

The chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate slammed on Monday the United States' "aggressive" military surveillance in the Mediterranean Sea area, adding that this contradicts the agreement on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate slammed on Monday the United States' "aggressive" military surveillance in the Mediterranean Sea area, adding that this contradicts the agreement on Syria.

The US has increased the intensity of its aerial surveillance over the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

"The US Navy's aircraft of the Poseidon family are systematically approaching Russian military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus, when flying over the Eastern Mediterranean. To prevent aggressive surveillance moves, we are forced to scramble our destroyers on duty. Seven cases of this kind happened in April, while in May already 17 such cases were recorded, which is an over two-times increase. We see such flights as contradicting the signed agreements to prevent incidents in Syria's airspace," Rudskoy said.