Russian-German Board Chair Estimates Harm From Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Halt as 'Huge'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Stopping construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline would greatly harm the economy, but the damage in the political field between Russia and Europe would be impossible to measure if Berlin rejected the project, Matthias Platzeck, the board chairman of the German-Russian Forum and a former minister-president of Germany's Brandenburg, said in an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In recent years, we have seen that sanctions [against Russia by the EU] have rather led to a deterioration of the situation: the risk of military escalation in Europe has increased, political relations have been destroyed, and economic relations have suffered on both sides. So, I do not believe in getting out of Nord Stream 2. The economic damage will be huge, the political damage cannot be measured at all," Platzeck said.

He added that� stopping the pipeline project would lead to "another isolation" of Moscow, noting that it contradicted the interests of both parties.

The Nord Stream 2 project entails the building of a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Germany.

Washington has strongly opposed the project, as it seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline building was suspended a year ago after the US-imposed sanctions led to the withdrawal of Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas from the project. However, the construction resumed in December 2020 and is expected to be completed within several months.

The calls for additional sanctions against Moscow came after the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny over a financial misdemeanor. In particular, Washington found it a sufficient ground to sanction ship Fortuna, which was laying Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while the European Parliament issued a resolution calling for the Nord Stream 2 suspension in late January.

However, while Berlin has supported sanctions against Russia in the past, it was against sanctions targeting the pipeline, saying it considers Nord Stream 2 to be an economic rather than political project.