UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-German Commerce Chamber Pushes For Russian-EU Carbon Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Russian-German Commerce Chamber Pushes for Russian-EU Carbon Dialogue

The Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for close cooperation between Russia and the European Union on climate as well as building effective dialogue on carbon regulation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Russian-German Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for close cooperation between Russia and the European Union on climate as well as building effective dialogue on carbon regulation.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published a draft cross-border carbon regulation after over a year of work on it. The document's goal is to prevent risks of carbon leakage. In particular, the commission suggests imposing a fee in the EU on the import of certain goods, including steel, concrete and fertilizers, whose production causes high carbon dioxide emissions.

"It is necessary to conduct a thorough analysis of economic and non-economic effects caused by the introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) both for the EU and its trade partners, as well as to build effective carbon dialogue between Russia and the EU with the involvement of all business and state parties concerned," the chamber said in a report "Climate and Sustainable Development: Opportunities for Cooperation between Russia and Europe.

"

The European green policy and rapid decarbonization threaten the supply of Russian energy resources to the EU, while the introduction of the European transboundary carbon tax in 2023 can be critical for the basic sectors of Russia's economy that constitute 40% of its exports, the chamber said.

To minimize the negative effects caused by the transboundary carbon regulation, a number of measures are needed, including the development of Russia's green investment market and carbon landfills system.

Related Topics

Exports Import Business Russia Europe European Union Chamber Border Market Commerce All

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

1 hour ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

1 hour ago

CCoE okays Power Division's summary regarding vali ..

4 minutes ago

Georgia Detains Another 2 People for Violence at A ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Deaths in Africa Increase by 43% Over Wee ..

4 minutes ago

APCNGA hails govt's decision to import gas through ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.