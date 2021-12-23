Russian, German Diplomats Discuss Proposals on Security Guarantees - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr discussed Russian proposals on security guarantees on Wednesday, with Moscow stressing the inadmissibility of NATO expansion to the east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Special attention was paid to Russia's initiatives on legal security guarantees. S. A. Ryabkov stressed that any further advance of NATO to the east and the deployment of threatening weapons systems in the immediate vicinity of Russia's territory should be excluded. Some other aspects of the current international security situation were also considered," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tensions between Russia and the West have worsened in recent weeks amid reports on Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow pointed to NATO's expansion of military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled proposals to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, in particular, stipulate the alliance not expanding into Ukrainian territory. Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation.