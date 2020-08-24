UrduPoint.com
Russian-German Doctors' Consultation Confirms Navalny Was Treated Right In Omsk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:39 PM

German experts received all clinical data on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny from their colleagues in Omsk, a joint consultation confirmed the validity of the treatment, the Omsk Region's Health Ministry said on Monday

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) German experts received all clinical data on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny from their colleagues in Omsk, a joint consultation confirmed the validity of the treatment, the Omsk Region's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Earlier, the specialists of the air ambulance company, who arrived in Omsk to transport A.A. Navalny to Berlin, also received data from all diagnostic studies and at a joint medical council confirmed the validity of the treatment tactics chosen by the Russians," the ministry said.

