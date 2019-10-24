Russian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria in Phone Talks

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed during phone talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Thursday issues related to the situation around the Syrian crisis, including the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views was held on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, in particular, in light of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 22 in Sochi and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Turkey," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties agreed that one of the key steps towards resolving the Syrian crisis and the launch of the political process in the war-torn country could be the beginning of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee under the UN auspices.