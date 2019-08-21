Russian, German Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran in Moscow on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, will discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran and strategic security during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held as part of Maas' two-day working visit to the Russian capital.

Lavrov and Maas will also discuss the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of further contacts, with a focus on cooperation on science, education, culture, trade and economy, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.