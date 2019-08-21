UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, German Foreign Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran In Moscow On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian, German Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, will discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran and strategic security during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held as part of Maas' two-day working visit to the Russian capital.

Lavrov and Maas will also discuss the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of further contacts, with a focus on cooperation on science, education, culture, trade and economy, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Iran Education Moscow Russia German Visit

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 August 2019

8 minutes ago

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

10 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

10 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

11 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.