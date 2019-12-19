Russian, German Intelligence Services Discussed Extradition of Killed Georgian Man - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the extradition of a Georgian national from Germany who was murdered in Berlin in August had been discussed between intelligence services of both countries.

"This matter was discussed [between Russia and Germany] on the level of intelligence services," Putin said during his annual press conference, adding that it had been discussed on multiple occasions.

He said that an official extradition request had not been filed by Moscow through the Prosecutor General's office because Russian intelligence services thought filing it would be pointless as they had received a negative response on an inter-agency level.

Putin also called the Georgian man "bloody killer," saying he had committed several terrorist acts, including killing 98 people in an attack in the Caucasus, as well as bombing the Moscow metro.