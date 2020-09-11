(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia's and Germany's parliamentary groups for bilateral cooperation issued a joint statement on Friday, calling for a new examination of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's condition, with participation of independent experts from both countries.

The statement on Navalny, who is being treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin after his alleged nerve agent poisoning, was signed by the chairmen of the parliamentary groups, Germany's Robby Schlund and Russia's Pavel Zavalny.

"We wish Alexey Navalny a speedy recovery.

We hope for his complete recovery. We demand an independent examination of his health condition with participation of German and Russian independent criminal experts and doctors, as we believe it is crucially important," the statement, seen by Sputnik, read.

The parliamentary groups also called for "a clear distinction between political and economics cooperation, and law enforcement issues", "especially in the sensitive area of the Russian-German relations."

Berlin and Moscow "urge for a constructive and impartial probe [into the Navalny case]", the statement read on.