Russian-German Relations Hit 30-Year Low - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Relations between Germany and Russia are at their lowest point since the collapse of the Soviet Union, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Relations between Germany and Russia are at their lowest point since the collapse of the Soviet Union, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"The bigger the challenges the bigger the need for communication, because the German-Russian relations have been seeing the most serious times in the past 30 years," he said.

Maas, who spoke at a Potsdam forum, said the two countries were at odds over a range of issues, from the state of the civil society in Russia to the crisis on the Russian border with Ukraine.

"We will have a solution only when we start talking to each other," he added.

The Potsdam Meetings is a hybrid virtual and live event held by the Alexander Gorchakov Fund and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation under the auspices of the Russian and German foreign ministers.

