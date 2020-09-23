Russian-German Ties Remain Strong Even Despite Navalny Affair - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Political, cultural and economic ties between Germany and Russia remain strong even amid the situation with Alexey Navalny, the parties must do everything so that they do not collapse, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said.

"Good relations with Germany have always been a priority for Russia. We achieved a lot in the post-war period. Just imagine it: 27 million people from the Soviet Union sacrificed their lives to defeat National Socialism. Despite this, there was reconciliation between our peoples after the World War II. It was not easy, because a lot of people died in Russia, a lot of cities and villages were destroyed," Nechaev told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, answering why relations between the two countries were so tense.

The countries nevertheless made a step towards rapprochement, he noted. On October 3, he recalled, the 30th anniversary of the reunification of Germany is celebrated, in September the 30th anniversary of the "Two-plus-four" treaty, which finally settled the post-war status of Germany, was celebrated.

"The Soviet Union was ready to accept German unity and made a decisive contribution to this. Political, economic and cultural ties between Germany and Russia are still strong enough today, and we must do everything so that they do not collapse," the diplomat added.