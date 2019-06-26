UrduPoint.com
Russian, German, US Lawmakers To Meet In Berlin Late June - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

A trilateral meeting of lawmakers representing German, Russian and US legislatures is set to take place in the German capital later this month, the Russian upper house's foreign visits schedule showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) A trilateral meeting of lawmakers representing German, Russian and US legislatures is set to take place in the German capital later this month, the Russian upper house's foreign visits schedule showed on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the invitation of the Aspen Institute Germany, the schedule said.

The Russian upper house the Federation Council will be represented at the meeting by Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, and by Igor Morozov, a deputy chairman of the upper house's Committee on Science, education and Culture.

