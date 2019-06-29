UrduPoint.com
Russian, German, US Lawmakers To Start 4-Day Meeting In Berlin

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, German, US Lawmakers to Start 4-Day Meeting in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) A four-day meeting of lawmakers from German, Russian and US legislatures is set to start in the German capital of Berlin on Saturday.

The participants are expected to discuss the developments around Iran, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Syria, the Ukrainian crisis, the state of Russian-US-German relations, as well as possible interaction between Russia and the United States on topical international issues.

The meeting will be held at the invitation of the Aspen Institute Germany.

