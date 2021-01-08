Russian Germans Submit Proposal to CDU to Amend 'Discriminatory' Migration Law - Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) An initiative group of Russian Germans sent to the ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) party a list of proposed amendments to the late immigrants law, which they say is discriminatory against ethnic Germans seeking relocation from Russia and Kazakhstan, a group representative, Albert Breininger, told Sputnik.

"The initiative group was recently created to eliminate discrimination against Germans from Russia and Kazakhstan. I have already sent five points' list to the representatives of the Russian Germans in [Chancellor Angela] Merkel's party but so far there is no answer. The situation is as follows: people from all over the world flee to Germany and anyone can obtain a legal status and citizenship, but it turns out that in case of Germans from Russia and Kazakhstan there are always a thousand different reasons to refuse an application. We should end this discriminatory practice," Breininger said.

According to the list of proposed amendments, obtained by Sputnik, the group demands, among other things, that an applicant who was recognized by the German Federal Office of Administration (Bundesverwaltungsamt) as a late German immigrant be automatically recognized as a German descendant with the right to obtain permanent residence in Germany regardless of their current place of residence within the Russian Federation, the former republics of the USSR or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The group also highlighted that children and grandchildren of Germans with documentary evidence of their German origin, including those whose parents did not pass the language proficiency test, should have the right to submit immigration paperwork and take the German literacy test on their own and, in case of a successful outcome, should be recognized as late German immigrants with the right to move to Germany.

"Children and grandchildren of German late immigrants that were born before or after 1993 must have the right to independently apply for the status regardless of what nationality their parents chose to keep at one time (due to various life circumstances, many had to hide their German origin) and, accordingly, must have the right to pass the language exam and to come to Germany," one of the proposed amendments says.

Another issue is the right of eligible applicants to first come to Germany and then take a language course there if they did not have such an opportunity at their place of residence, for example, living in the distant Siberian regions, or in far to reach areas of Kazakhstan.

According to Breininger, one of the biggest problems is that the immigration agency does not have clear criteria for determining eligibility for residence titles and citizenship.

"There are only very approximate parameters, and then everything is determined by an officer. If there is an order from above 'do not let the Germans go to Germany!' then the reason to deny a case will be found," he stated.

He also noted that the procedure of approving cases drags on for years. According to Breininger, reduced admissions of German immigrants from former USSR republics were recorded after the red-green coalition came to power in 1998.

According to Breininger, ethnic Germans from Russia and Kazakhstan are still applying and moving to Germany but the number of approved applications is shrinking while the application process is getting more complex.

"They are still moving to Germany but they have to go through a long and complicated process, while the immigration legislation is becoming more restrictive. We have over 90,000 denied applications. We raised this topic numerous times. Many of these applicants have endured years of separation with their families and want to reconcile," he stressed.

According to Breininger, a reduction in the admission of German immigrants from Russia and other former USSR republics could be seen as a part of the German government's policy that views migrants from Africa and the middle East as its core electorate, contrary to those who come from Eastern Europe and tend to support political rivals of the ruling coalition.

"The Russian Germans are rather conservative, they do not support a policy aimed at erosion of the national identity, therefore, they do not support any of the leading parties. They have independent views and cannot be influenced easily; they see where the country is headed and what it is turning into! Many of them practiced Catholicism while living in the former Soviet republics, and do not want to put up with the Islamization of the state," he said.

Imperfections of the German migration law toward certain categories were once in the spotlight of the German public. However, despite the fact that in 2013 the country adopted amendments which, according to the authorities, were expected to facilitate immigration and naturalization procedures and to increase the flow of migrants with German roots up to 100,000 per year, in reality the number of people coming from the former USSR was significantly lower.

Breininger, who is also a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, expressed hope that his party would also support the legislative initiative on all levels.