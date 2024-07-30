Open Menu

Russian Gets 14-year Jail Term For Joining Pro-Kyiv Militia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A Russian military court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 14 years in prison on treason charges for allegedly planning an attack after joining a banned pro-Ukrainian militia unit.

Artem Sanzharaev was accused of membership of the Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Kyiv unit made up of Russian citizens that has claimed responsibility for armed incursions into Russian border regions.

A court in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk sentenced him to prison saying he was a "convinced ideological opponent" of Russia who was "dissatisfied with the current political regime".

Prosecutors accused him of purchasing materials needed to make a Molotov cocktail "to undermine Russia's economic security and defence capacity," the court said.

Security services foiled an attempted attack on an electrical relay cabinet, it added.

