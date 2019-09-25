UrduPoint.com
Russian Gets 3 Years In Jail For Stealing Kuindzhi Painting From Moscow Tretyakov Gallery

Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

A district court in Moscow has sentenced businessman Denis Chuprikov to three years in prison for stealing a landscape by prominent Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) A district court in Moscow has sentenced businessman Denis Chuprikov to three years in prison for stealing a landscape by prominent Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Chuprikov said yesterday he had stolen the landscape in order "to attract attention." He claimed he wanted to return it to the gallery the following day but failed to do so due to being detained. However, he had fully admitted his guilt.

"The court rules that the sentence will be served in a strict regime prison," the judge said.

The sentence has not yet entered into force, and an appeal can be lodged within 10 days.

Chuprikov stole the "Ai-Petri. Crimea" painting on January 27 during an exhibition, in plain view of gallery visitors. Next morning, the Russian Interior Ministry said the offender had been detained. The picture was found in a basement in Moscow region. It went back on display soon.

The picture was damaged, with minor scuffs found on it. Chuprikov's lawyer has said that his defendant has reimbursed the cost of the restoration, amounting to 13,000 rubles ($202).

The value of the painting is estimated at 20 million rubles. The Tretyakov Gallery has said it has not yet made a decision on filing a claim for recovering the damage, while the Culture Ministry has said it has no plans to lodge any claim.

