Russian, Ghanaian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow August 20 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on August 20 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"The minister for foreign affairs and regional integration of the Republic of Ghana will pay a working visit to Moscow from August 19-21. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his colleague on August 20," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Botchwey was appointed to the position in January 2017.