Russian girl, 14, shoots and kills classmate, commits suicide

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A 14-year-old girl shot a classmate dead and injured five people before killing herself at a secondary school in the Russian city of Bryansk near the Ukraine border on Thursday.

Fatal attacks at educational facilities -- previously a rarity -- have become more common in Russia in recent years.

Moscow has taken steps to tighten already strict gun laws after a series of school attacks. After the Bryansk attack, the Kremlin said it would look into "why the measures did not work".

Moscow has voiced concern after previous attacks, with President Vladimir Putin calling the incidents a US import.

"A 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, which she used to shoot her classmates," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"As a result, two people died -- one of them the shooter -- and there are five wounded," it added.

The victim was another girl in the shooter's class. Authorities did not identify the attacker and Russian media named her only as "Alina."

Footage filmed by pupils and shared by Russian state tv showed panicked children screaming and the sounds of a loud explosion.

Another showed students barricading themselves inside a classroom.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that law enforcement believed there was an conflict between the shooter and the victim. It also reported that girl had used a hunting rifle owned by her father.

The shooting took place in Bryansk's Gymnasium Number Five, a secondary school in the city's suburbs.