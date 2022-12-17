UrduPoint.com

Russian Glonass Navigation Station In Venezuela To Go Live In 2023 - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Russian Glonass Navigation Station in Venezuela to Go Live in 2023 - Roscosmos

Russia plans to start operating a ground station in Venezuela next year as part of the Glonass global navigation satellite system, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russia plans to start operating a ground station in Venezuela next year as part of the Glonass global navigation satellite system, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said Saturday.

"The construction and operational launch are scheduled for 2023," the company said in a statement.

Russia and Venezuela reached a space cooperation deal last year and ratified it in June. The measuring station will improve the positioning accuracy of Glonass, while providing free-of-charge benefits to Venezuelan transport, scientists and farmers.

