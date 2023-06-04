UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Adds Another 3 Maritime Entry Points For E-Visa Holders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russian Government Adds Another 3 Maritime Entry Points for E-Visa Holders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Foreign travelers holding e-visas are now eligible to enter Russia through three additional maritime checkpoints in St. Petersburg, the Russian government announced on Sunday.

Fort Konstantin, the English Embankment and the Leytenanta Shmidta Embankment, all part of the Great Port of St.

Petersburg point of entry, have been added to the list, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia is expected to begin receiving e-visa travelers on July 1, 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia St. Petersburg July Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of F ..

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seiz ..

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narc ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.