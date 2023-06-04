Russian Government Adds Another 3 Maritime Entry Points for E-Visa Holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Foreign travelers holding e-visas are now eligible to enter Russia through three additional maritime checkpoints in St. Petersburg, the Russian government announced on Sunday.

Fort Konstantin, the English Embankment and the Leytenanta Shmidta Embankment, all part of the Great Port of St.

Petersburg point of entry, have been added to the list, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia is expected to begin receiving e-visa travelers on July 1, 2023.