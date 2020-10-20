UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Allocates $160.5Bln Into Measures To Optimize Economy - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

Russian Government Allocates $160.5Bln Into Measures to Optimize Economy - Prime Minister

The Russian government will pour 6.5 trillion rubles ($160.5 billion) into a set of measures to optimize the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian government will pour 6.5 trillion rubles ($160.5 billion) into a set of measures to optimize the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Even "in the hardest days," the government did not forget about the strategic issues, vital for the country's continuing development, Mishustin said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum. The prime minister pointed to the importance of "new opportunities for the labor market and education, the rapid and high-quality construction of housing, an orientation towards exports and the growth of investments, and active import-replacement."

"These steps will allow us to accelerate the decision-making process, and put the economy back on the trajectory of stable, long-term development; establish a sufficient level of durability that would guarantee the country's resilience to the possible shocks of the future.

These steps have become a part of the nationwide action plan that many of you know about, and based on flexible, modern methods of governance, the most vital socioeconomic transformations will be implemented. There are around 30 of them. The most important of these are aimed at increasing the real income of citizens and the development of small and medium businesses. It is an entire series of measures intended to assist self-employed, individual businessmen, and the further development of the labor market. Each measure is assigned a time frame, responsibilities, and, of course, financing. For the two years, the financial support for the realization of this plans will constitute 6.5 trillion rubles. Howeve

r, the overall size of the government's support is much larger," Mishustin said.

